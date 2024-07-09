Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPN. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RSPN opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.