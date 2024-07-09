Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 349 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,162 shares of company stock valued at $87,128,156. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.11.

Workday Stock Down 1.1 %

WDAY stock opened at $226.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.26. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

