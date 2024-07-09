Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 366 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of EW opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

