Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter.

IVOG opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $988.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.37.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

