Probe Gold (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Trading Down 4.6%

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 56,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 33,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Probe Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Probe Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.