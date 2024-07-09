Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.05 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. Prom has a total market cap of $108.05 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.92 or 0.00010341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Prom alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.56 or 0.99992690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00068696 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.88167828 USD and is up 6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $3,040,280.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.