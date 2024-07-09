ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $13.13

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $13.54. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 2,640,631 shares.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.