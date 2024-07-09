ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $152.12

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $152.12, but opened at $155.73. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $157.18, with a volume of 41,897 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $3,274,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $4,399,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

