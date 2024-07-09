Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 112,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 82,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

