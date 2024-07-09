Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider George David Sartorel Purchases 8,000 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider George David Sartorel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.29) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($74,292.30).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 717.20 ($9.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,463.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 684.73 ($8.77) and a one year high of GBX 1,102.50 ($14.12). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 746.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 775.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.06) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.80) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.29) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($16.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

