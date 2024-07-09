PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Gap Down to $187.32

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $187.32, but opened at $180.40. PTC shares last traded at $180.26, with a volume of 130,993 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after buying an additional 1,569,081 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $114,043,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PTC by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

