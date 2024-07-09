Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $15.51

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $15.19. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 32,024 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $840.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

