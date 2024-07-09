Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By Capital One Financial

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy producer will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

NYSE COP opened at $112.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after buying an additional 8,479,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after purchasing an additional 826,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 270,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

