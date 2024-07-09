Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issued By Wedbush

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FFWM. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

First Foundation stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $3,819,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,093,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 187,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 165,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

