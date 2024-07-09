Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Matador Resources Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MTDR)

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

MTDR stock opened at $59.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

