Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Office Properties Income Trust Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

OPI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $1.99 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.92). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 883,221 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 315,094 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

