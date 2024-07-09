Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Calibre Mining Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CXB)

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of C$177.80 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.65.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.02 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $51,620 in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Further Reading

