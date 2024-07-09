Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.73.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

ABX stock opened at C$23.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.33. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$18.65 and a 1-year high of C$26.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The firm has a market cap of C$41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

