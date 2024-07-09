Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a report released on Friday, July 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

