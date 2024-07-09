Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.64.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $204.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.70. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.47%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 8.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 30.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

