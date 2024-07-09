Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

LAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Lakeland Industries news, CEO James M. Jenkins bought 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,957.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

