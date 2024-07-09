Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PR. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PR opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,694 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.