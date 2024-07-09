QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

QS opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,956 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

