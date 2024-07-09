Quent Capital LLC Buys 137 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,566 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $96,135,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3,555.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 654,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 636,487 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

