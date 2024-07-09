Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after buying an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 98,920 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,854,000 after buying an additional 39,143 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after buying an additional 168,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

View Our Latest Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.