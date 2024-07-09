Quent Capital LLC Purchases 101 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145,711 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,895,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $89,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $53,076,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

