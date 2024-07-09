Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives $12.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Rallybio Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RLYB opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -1.69. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rallybio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth $4,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

