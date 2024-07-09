Range Resources Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RRC)

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RRC. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $33.94 on Monday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.