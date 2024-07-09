Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

