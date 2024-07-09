Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Rayonier Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth $957,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 65,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 101.79%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

