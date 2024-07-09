RCS Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 523 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,723 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 156,544 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,861,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 16,844 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 146,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $61,653,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $466.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $431.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.99. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

