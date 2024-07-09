Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paychex (PAYX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX):

  • 7/1/2024 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/27/2024 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $111.00 to $113.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 6/27/2024 – Paychex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/27/2024 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 6/27/2024 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/21/2024 – Paychex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.29. 265,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 152,818 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Paychex by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

