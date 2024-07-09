Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,594,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,045.90. 33,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,880. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $688.52 and a twelve month high of $1,081.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,001.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $959.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

