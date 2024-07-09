Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 901,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,174 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $18,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

