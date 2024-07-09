Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/2/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/27/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $555.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $465.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/11/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $424.00 to $421.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $424.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/31/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/19/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/11/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.55. 241,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $339.02 and a twelve month high of $486.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

