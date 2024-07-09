Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw Acquires 8,788 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 8,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $10,018.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,521,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,553,945.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retractable Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

