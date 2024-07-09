Reviewing Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 17.19% 12.50% 1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Security Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $158.33 million 1.93 $25.39 million $5.13 10.85

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Security Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Security Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Bancorp

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending. In addition, the company provides financial services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and app banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long-term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

