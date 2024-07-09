Reviewing Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and Emeren Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 3 4 12 0 2.47 Emeren Group 2 0 2 1 2.40

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.82, suggesting a potential upside of 160.26%. Emeren Group has a consensus target price of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 251.31%. Given Emeren Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $488.94 million 2.12 $39.97 million $0.18 33.78 Emeren Group $104.67 million 0.88 -$9.32 million ($0.26) -5.88

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Emeren Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emeren Group. Emeren Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Emeren Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 6.42% 13.95% 9.02% Emeren Group -12.70% -0.89% -0.69%

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Emeren Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services. It provides EBOS components, including combiners; plug-n-play branch connectors and inline fuses; AC disconnects; recombiners; wireless monitoring; junction boxes; wire management; EV power cabinets; and battery energy storage systems cabinets, as well as cable assemblies, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. In addition, the company offers eMobility solutions, such as a power center, which combines equipment needed to protect the charging equipment and transform voltage levels from the electric utility to those needed on the respective site; quick connect solutions for chargers to connect to the Shoals system; big lead assembly (BLA) technology in the EV space to connect multiple chargers to a single power center; and a raceway system that protects the above ground EV BLAs in walk over and drive over applications. Further, it provides Snapshot IV, a solar operations and maintenance solution that monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's projected performance. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects; utilities; solar developers, independent power producers; solar module manufacturers; and charge point operators. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

