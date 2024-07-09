Richelieu Hardware (RCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect Richelieu Hardware to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$406.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%.

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$39.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$37.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40. Also, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

