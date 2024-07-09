RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

RXO Stock Performance

RXO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,255. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -299.89, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RXO will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,784.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,593,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,955,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RXO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RXO by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RXO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RXO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in RXO by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

