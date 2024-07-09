Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.26. 46,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,714. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $84.39 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 62.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

