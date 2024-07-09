SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Shares of SBAC opened at $193.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.08 and its 200 day moving average is $211.21. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $7,422,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after buying an additional 192,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

