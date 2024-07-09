Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $546.00

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 546 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 540 ($6.92), with a volume of 237385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542 ($6.94).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 523.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 498.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £835.00 million, a PE ratio of -3,176.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.