Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.60), with a volume of 355351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.59).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24,000.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.30. The stock has a market cap of £686.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5,620.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Schroder Oriental Income

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

