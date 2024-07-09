Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,720 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,598,000 after acquiring an additional 604,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,444,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,379,000 after acquiring an additional 292,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,840,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

