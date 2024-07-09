Scotiabank Increases Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OHI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE OHI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 296,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,837. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 58,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.