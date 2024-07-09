Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $136.92. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $4,006,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,312,500 shares in the company, valued at $265,430,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $4,006,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,430,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $2,071,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,572,968.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,073,946 shares of company stock worth $231,481,556. Corporate insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.