Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 914 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,959,000 after acquiring an additional 167,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,845,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

