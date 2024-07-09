Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $111,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,464.10.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $197.45 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.17.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.