Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 36,483 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

